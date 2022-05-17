Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VGT. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $71,000.

NYSEARCA:VGT traded up $7.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $354.06. 7,071 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,005,008. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $387.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $415.86. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $329.63 and a one year high of $467.06.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

