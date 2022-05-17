BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,220,000 shares, a growth of 30.1% from the April 15th total of 4,780,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,970,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in BHP Group by 116.7% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,904,899 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,305,903,000 after purchasing an additional 9,102,674 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in BHP Group by 119.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,338,797 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $798,672,000 after acquiring an additional 5,632,545 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 136.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,937,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $226,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696,427 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 114.1% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,658,442 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $142,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the 1st quarter valued at $104,205,000. Institutional investors own 6.73% of the company’s stock.

Get BHP Group alerts:

Shares of BHP stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $63.47. The stock had a trading volume of 3,745,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,299,094. BHP Group has a one year low of $51.88 and a one year high of $80.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $71.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.00.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 13.1%.

BHP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas lowered BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 2,185 ($26.94) price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Citigroup raised BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on BHP Group from GBX 2,400 ($29.59) to GBX 2,300 ($28.35) in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on BHP Group from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, DZ Bank assumed coverage on BHP Group in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $48.20 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BHP Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,178.15.

About BHP Group (Get Rating)

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.