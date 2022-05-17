BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $65.00 Million

Equities analysts predict that BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF – Get Rating) will report sales of $65.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for BGSF’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $62.75 million and the highest estimate coming in at $67.25 million. BGSF reported sales of $74.39 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BGSF will report full year sales of $272.11 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $270.43 million to $273.79 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $291.27 million, with estimates ranging from $287.55 million to $295.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow BGSF.

BGSF (NYSE:BGSF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.11. BGSF had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 20.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BGSF shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BGSF from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BGSF in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE BGSF remained flat at $$12.50 during midday trading on Friday. 19,201 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,024. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.79 and its 200-day moving average is $13.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.88 million, a P/E ratio of 4.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.20. BGSF has a 52 week low of $11.45 and a 52 week high of $15.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. BGSF’s payout ratio is currently 21.74%.

In other news, Director Douglas Hailey acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.68 per share, for a total transaction of $253,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 149,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,899,717.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director C. David Allen, Jr. acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.27 per share, for a total transaction of $39,810.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,851 shares in the company, valued at $303,232.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of BGSF by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 507,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,684,000 after buying an additional 86,267 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of BGSF by 72.6% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 170,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,442,000 after buying an additional 71,585 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of BGSF by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 420,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,377,000 after buying an additional 55,950 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BGSF by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 166,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,124,000 after buying an additional 49,275 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of BGSF during the 4th quarter worth about $465,000. Institutional investors own 41.91% of the company’s stock.

BGSF, Inc provides workforce solutions and placement services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Real Estate and Professional. The Real Estate segment offers office and maintenance field talent to various apartment communities and commercial buildings. The Professional segment provides skilled IT professionals with expertise in SAP, Workday, Peoplesoft, Hyperion, Oracle, One Stream, cyber, project management, and other IT workforce solutions, as well as finance, accounting, legal, human resource, and related support personnel.

