Benson Hill, Inc. (NYSE:BHIL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Benson Hill, Inc. (NYSE:BHIL – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,620,000 shares, a growth of 43.0% from the April 15th total of 3,230,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 629,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.3 days. Approximately 3.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BHIL. Roth Capital began coverage on Benson Hill in a research note on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Benson Hill from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Benson Hill from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Benson Hill from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.00.

Shares of BHIL traded up $0.65 during trading on Monday, reaching $3.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,253,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 639,182. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.88. Benson Hill has a twelve month low of $2.45 and a twelve month high of $10.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.95.

Benson Hill ( NYSE:BHIL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $43.72 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Benson Hill will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Benson Hill in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Benson Hill in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Benson Hill in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Smith Moore & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Benson Hill by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 37,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 13,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Benson Hill in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,000. 13.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Benson Hill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food technology company that unlocks natural genetic diversity of plants. It operates in two segments, Ingredients and Fresh. The company offers CropOS, a technology platform, which uses artificial intelligence, data, and various advanced breeding techniques that combine data, plant, and food sciences to deliver crops optimized for food, ingredient, and feed products.

