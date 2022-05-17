BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Posted by on May 17th, 2022

Wall Street analysts predict that BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUGet Rating) will post ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for BELLUS Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.15). BELLUS Health posted earnings per share of ($0.23) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 26.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that BELLUS Health will report full year earnings of ($0.68) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.97) to ($0.38). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.98) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.22) to ($0.61). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover BELLUS Health.

BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLUGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.06. BELLUS Health had a negative return on equity of 35.61% and a negative net margin of 436,406.25%.

BLU has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on BELLUS Health from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BELLUS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BELLUS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.35.

Shares of NASDAQ BLU traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.68. The stock had a trading volume of 19,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 995,676. The company has a market capitalization of $926.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.30 and a beta of 0.19. BELLUS Health has a 1-year low of $2.60 and a 1-year high of $9.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.94.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLU. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in BELLUS Health by 35,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,590 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in BELLUS Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of BELLUS Health by 66.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 4,327 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BELLUS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BELLUS Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

About BELLUS Health (Get Rating)

BELLUS Health Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of refractory chronic cough (RCC) and other cough hypersensitivity indications. Its lead product candidate includes BLU-5937, an antagonist of the P2X3 receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treatment of RCC and chronic pruritus.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BELLUS Health (BLU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU)

Receive News & Ratings for BELLUS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BELLUS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.