BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU – Get Rating) will post ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for BELLUS Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.15). BELLUS Health posted earnings per share of ($0.23) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 26.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that BELLUS Health will report full year earnings of ($0.68) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.97) to ($0.38). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.98) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.22) to ($0.61). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover BELLUS Health.

BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.06. BELLUS Health had a negative return on equity of 35.61% and a negative net margin of 436,406.25%.

BLU has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on BELLUS Health from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BELLUS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BELLUS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.35.

Shares of NASDAQ BLU traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.68. The stock had a trading volume of 19,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 995,676. The company has a market capitalization of $926.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.30 and a beta of 0.19. BELLUS Health has a 1-year low of $2.60 and a 1-year high of $9.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.94.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLU. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in BELLUS Health by 35,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,590 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in BELLUS Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of BELLUS Health by 66.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 4,327 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BELLUS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BELLUS Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

BELLUS Health Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of refractory chronic cough (RCC) and other cough hypersensitivity indications. Its lead product candidate includes BLU-5937, an antagonist of the P2X3 receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treatment of RCC and chronic pruritus.

