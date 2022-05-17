Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $11.15-$11.30 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $12.85. The company issued revenue guidance of $18.50 billion-$18.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $19.63 billion.

Several research firms recently commented on BDX. Bank of America assumed coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a neutral rating for the company. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com raised Becton, Dickinson and from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $265.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $275.63.

Shares of BDX traded up $4.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $252.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,126,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,336,582. The firm has a market cap of $72.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.89, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $260.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $257.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Becton, Dickinson and has a 52 week low of $235.13 and a 52 week high of $280.62.

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.20. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 9.59%. The company had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and will post 11.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 54.89%.

In related news, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 14,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.90, for a total value of $3,908,290.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.00, for a total transaction of $121,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,806 shares in the company, valued at $974,336. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BDX. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 16.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,175,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,231,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,224 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 120.3% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,626 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,591,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,382 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 69.4% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 537 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

