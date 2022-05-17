BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.65 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) will announce $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for BCE’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.63 and the highest is $0.67. BCE reported earnings per share of $0.68 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that BCE will report full-year earnings of $2.63 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.54 to $2.68. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.68 to $2.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for BCE.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 12.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. CIBC increased their price objective on BCE from C$65.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BCE in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on BCE from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on BCE from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on BCE from C$70.00 to C$71.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BCE presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.50.

BCE stock traded up $0.91 during trading on Monday, reaching $53.82. 1,247,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,489,383. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.18 and its 200 day moving average is $53.07. BCE has a twelve month low of $48.12 and a twelve month high of $59.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $49.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.47.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.715 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.31%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 110.81%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in shares of BCE in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in BCE during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Country Trust Bank boosted its position in BCE by 258.7% during the 4th quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LP bought a new stake in BCE during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in BCE during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 44.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BCE Inc operates as a telecommunications and media company in Canada. The company offers wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data communication products and services, and consumer electronics products.

