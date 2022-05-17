Barclays Lowers Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) Price Target to C$33.00

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC – Get Rating) (NYSE:MFC) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from C$34.00 to C$33.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MFC. CIBC downgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from C$25.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Friday. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$37.00 to C$34.00 and set an action list buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 12th. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$28.00 to C$26.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research restated a hold rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Manulife Financial has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$27.88.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

Shares of MFC opened at C$22.50 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$25.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$25.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 5.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$43.30 billion and a PE ratio of 6.36. Manulife Financial has a 52-week low of C$21.75 and a 52-week high of C$28.09.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.87%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.05%.

In related news, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 12,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$26.97, for a total value of C$347,838.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$247,708.67. Also, Director Michael James Doughty sold 21,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.97, for a total transaction of C$573,104.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,545 shares in the company, valued at C$149,574.71.

About Manulife Financial (Get Rating)

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.