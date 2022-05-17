bAlpha Reaches Market Cap of $204,467.71 (BALPHA)

bAlpha (BALPHA) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 16th. bAlpha has a total market cap of $204,467.71 and approximately $435.00 worth of bAlpha was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, bAlpha has traded down 16.3% against the U.S. dollar. One bAlpha coin can currently be purchased for about $11.36 or 0.00037407 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

bAlpha Profile

bAlpha is a coin. Its launch date was March 4th, 2021. bAlpha’s total supply is 18,000 coins. bAlpha’s official Twitter account is @bigdataprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Big Data Protocol is a DeFi protocol and data marketplace to source commercially valuable data from professional data providers, tokenize *_it, and make it *_liquid. bALPHA unlocks access to the first collection of datasets. The datasets' descriptions and sample data are in the Data Room. bALPHA is the first data token of Big Data Protocol, and can be redeemed for access to the bALPHA collection. “

bAlpha Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as bAlpha directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade bAlpha should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase bAlpha using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

