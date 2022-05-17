Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE) Major Shareholder Kwok Hang Ng Sells 2,000 Shares

Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Rating) major shareholder Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of 6.22, for a total transaction of 12,440.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 554,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 3,445,880. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Kwok Hang Ng also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Backblaze alerts:

On Thursday, May 12th, Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of 6.03, for a total transaction of 12,060.00.

On Tuesday, May 10th, Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of 6.69, for a total transaction of 13,380.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLZE traded up 0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching 6.27. 235,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,911. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is 9.90. Backblaze, Inc. has a one year low of 5.73 and a one year high of 36.50.

Backblaze ( NASDAQ:BLZE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported -0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.33 by -0.05. The company had revenue of 18.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 18.01 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Backblaze, Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Backblaze during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in Backblaze during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Backblaze during the first quarter valued at $117,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in Backblaze during the first quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Backblaze during the fourth quarter valued at $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BLZE. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Backblaze from $23.00 to $16.50 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Backblaze from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Backblaze from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 15th. Finally, Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on shares of Backblaze from $21.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 20.38.

Backblaze Company Profile (Get Rating)

Backblaze, Inc, a storage cloud platform, provides businesses and consumers cloud services to store, use, and protect data in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud services through a web-scale software infrastructure built on commodity hardware. It also provides Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Backblaze Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Backblaze and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.