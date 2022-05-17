Azmi Nabulsi Buys 20,000 Shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) Stock

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT – Get Rating) COO Azmi Nabulsi purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.16 per share, for a total transaction of $163,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 785,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,411,312. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of PHAT stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $8.19. 471,277 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 173,126. The company has a market capitalization of $259.73 million, a P/E ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 12.79, a quick ratio of 9.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.17 and its 200 day moving average is $16.71. Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.74 and a 1 year high of $39.02.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.09). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,311,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,067,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,666,000 after purchasing an additional 71,340 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,942,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,441,000 after purchasing an additional 14,857 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,473,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,974,000 after purchasing an additional 290,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,315,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,880,000 after purchasing an additional 145,493 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

