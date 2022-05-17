AXPR Trading 38.6% Lower This Week (AXPR)

AXPR (AXPR) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. One AXPR coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0059 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges. AXPR has a total market cap of $1.64 million and $31,237.00 worth of AXPR was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, AXPR has traded 38.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

AXPR Profile

AXPR (AXPR) is a coin. Its launch date was January 29th, 2018. AXPR’s total supply is 344,674,001 coins and its circulating supply is 279,674,001 coins. AXPR’s official message board is medium.com/@aXpire . The official website for AXPR is www.axpire.io . AXPR’s official Twitter account is @aXpire_official

According to CryptoCompare, “aXpire is a blockchain-based spend management system. It will initially serve to help asset and fund administrators and managers at banks, hedge funds, private equity firms and others to deal with the resource and time-costly process of allocating and apportioning outside vendor costs to each fund, or split of funds as is appropriate, based on the deal, later expanding to create digital connections across all key functional departments and stakeholders. The AXPR token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network and it is required for “e-procurement” and/or “e-bidding” for expense contracts. Clients will be able to submit jobs to the aXpire platform, with invoices payable in AXPR. “

AXPR Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AXPR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AXPR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AXPR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

