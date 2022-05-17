Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $100.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Axon Enterprise, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of conducted electrical weapons for the law enforcement, federal, military, corrections, private security and personal defense markets. Its operating segment consists of TASER Weapons and Axon segments. TASER Weapons segment involves in the sale of conducted electrical weapons, accessories and other products and services. Axon segment focuses on devices, wearables, applications, cloud and mobile products. Axon Enterprise Inc., formerly known as TASER International Inc., is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ. “

AXON has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Axon Enterprise from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and reduced their target price for the company from $222.00 to $192.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Northland Securities reduced their target price on Axon Enterprise from $180.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Axon Enterprise from $250.00 to $170.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research note on Monday, May 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $169.00 price objective for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Axon Enterprise has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $171.60.

Shares of AXON stock opened at $95.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.52. Axon Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $82.49 and a fifty-two week high of $209.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 183.54 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.16. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 3.90% and a net margin of 4.62%. The business had revenue of $256.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.75) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Axon Enterprise will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jawad A. Ahsan sold 4,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total transaction of $683,262.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 360,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,823,882.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc increased its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 7,675 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,989 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GM Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 3,266 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 72.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, TASER, and Software and Sensors. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

