Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $14.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Avidity Biosciences Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company pioneering a new class of oligonucleotide-based therapies called Antibody Oligonucleotide Conjugates(TM). The company’s AOC platform design, engineer and develop therapeutics which combine the tissue selectivity of monoclonal antibodies and the precision of oligonucleotide therapies. Its lead product candidate consist AOC 1001, is designed to treat myotonic dystrophy type 1,and other muscle programs are focused on the treatment of muscle atrophy, Duchenne muscular dystrophy, facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy and Pompe disease. Avidity Biosciences Inc. is based in SAN DIEGO. “

NASDAQ RNA opened at $13.60 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.31. Avidity Biosciences has a 52-week low of $11.02 and a 52-week high of $29.59. The stock has a market cap of $676.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 1.36.

Avidity Biosciences ( NASDAQ:RNA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.09. Avidity Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 36.26% and a negative net margin of 1,525.48%. Analysts anticipate that Avidity Biosciences will post -3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Avidity Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Avidity Biosciences by 280.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Avidity Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 31.2% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $114,000. 95.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 is used for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease; AOC 1044 for the treatment of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy; and AOC 1020 designed to treat facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy which are in preclinical stage.

