Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Receives $231.43 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $231.43.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $238.00 price objective (up from $222.00) on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Friday, March 11th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $242.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $213.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $223.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Automatic Data Processing stock traded up $4.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $213.45. The stock had a trading volume of 29,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,063,925. Automatic Data Processing has a 12 month low of $187.29 and a 12 month high of $248.96. The company has a market capitalization of $89.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.81, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $221.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $222.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.13. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 56.01% and a net margin of 17.77%. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 61.45%.

In related news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total value of $66,789.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,663 shares in the company, valued at $355,998.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.55, for a total value of $653,690.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,253,806.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 5.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,637,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,653,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642,852 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,427,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,562,432,000 after acquiring an additional 357,520 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,128,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,999,845,000 after acquiring an additional 73,543 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 7.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,689,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,522,047,000 after purchasing an additional 461,438 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 38.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,568,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $713,408,000 after purchasing an additional 993,139 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

About Automatic Data Processing (Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.