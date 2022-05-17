Atotech Limited (NYSE:ATC) Short Interest Up 48.1% in April

Atotech Limited (NYSE:ATC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,360,000 shares, an increase of 48.1% from the April 15th total of 3,620,000 shares. Approximately 14.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,390,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Atotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.83.

NYSE:ATC traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $20.99. 181,272 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,217,459. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.80 and a beta of 0.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.72. Atotech has a fifty-two week low of $20.23 and a fifty-two week high of $26.67.

Atotech ( NYSE:ATC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $386.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $379.82 million. Atotech had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 8.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Atotech will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BCK Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Atotech by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. BCK Capital Management LP now owns 53,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Omni Event Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Atotech by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Omni Event Management Ltd now owns 95,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares during the last quarter. Alphasimplex Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Atotech by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Alphasimplex Group LLC now owns 53,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 3,145 shares during the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. increased its stake in shares of Atotech by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 199,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,377,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Atotech by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 757,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,343,000 after purchasing an additional 9,132 shares during the last quarter. 94.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atotech Limited, a chemicals technology company, provides specialty electroplating and surface finishing solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics (EL) and General Metal Finishing (GMF). The EL segment manufactures and supplies chemistry, production equipment, software, and services to the electronics industry, which include printed circuit board manufacturers, package substrate makers, and semiconductor companies.

