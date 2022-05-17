Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) Shares Purchased by Equitable Holdings Inc.

Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 732,827 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,711 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. owned 0.30% of Atlas worth $10,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Atlas by 1.2% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 66,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Atlas by 147.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Atlas by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 420,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,956,000 after purchasing an additional 2,709 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Atlas by 1.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 163,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Atlas by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 135,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 4,953 shares during the last quarter. 68.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ATCO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atlas from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America lowered shares of Atlas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Atlas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.38.

Atlas stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 787,347. Atlas Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $11.03 and a fifty-two week high of $16.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 8.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.10.

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). Atlas had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 28.08%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Atlas Corp. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 19th. Atlas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.89%.

Atlas Corp. operates as an asset manager and operator of containerships. The company, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships. The company charters its containerships under long-term and fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies.

