Atika Capital Management LLC Sells 19,697 Shares of Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN)

Atika Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,697 shares during the quarter. Atika Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Grid Dynamics were worth $6,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 120.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Grid Dynamics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Syquant Capital Sas bought a new position in shares of Grid Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Grid Dynamics by 212.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,888 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in Grid Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors own 65.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GDYN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on Grid Dynamics from $40.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grid Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen lowered shares of Grid Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of Grid Dynamics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Grid Dynamics from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Grid Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.75.

GDYN stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $15.98. The stock had a trading volume of 391,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 990,105. Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.09 and a 52 week high of $42.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -122.92 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.57.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. Grid Dynamics had a negative net margin of 3.41% and a positive return on equity of 13.03%. The firm had revenue of $71.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 82.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Eric Benhamou bought 23,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.88 per share, with a total value of $255,680.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise-level digital transformation services in the areas of search, analytics, and release automation for Fortune 1000 corporations in North America, Europe, and internationally. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms.

