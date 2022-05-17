Atika Capital Management LLC Sells 19,300 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Atika Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 79,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 19,300 shares during the quarter. Atika Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $14,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Enphase Energy by 8.6% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 336,595 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,479,000 after acquiring an additional 26,740 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Enphase Energy by 55.7% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,227,816 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $224,617,000 after acquiring an additional 438,989 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Enphase Energy by 16.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 573,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $85,941,000 after acquiring an additional 81,396 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Enphase Energy by 98.5% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 131,380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,548,000 after acquiring an additional 65,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in Enphase Energy by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 6,475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $290.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $163.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $230.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $294.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.68.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENPH traded down $6.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $151.03. 1,793,819 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,201,504. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.86 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $179.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $183.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.44. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.40 and a twelve month high of $282.46.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.40. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 45.30%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. Analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.01, for a total value of $7,500,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 18,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.49, for a total transaction of $2,725,053.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 223,968 shares of company stock worth $38,613,470. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

