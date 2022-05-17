Atika Capital Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Romeo Power, Inc. (NYSE:RMO)

Atika Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Romeo Power, Inc. (NYSE:RMO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 180,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $657,000. Atika Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Romeo Power as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Romeo Power during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Romeo Power during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI bought a new stake in shares of Romeo Power in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Romeo Power during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Romeo Power in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Romeo Power alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Borgwarner Inc sold 1,155,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.82, for a total transaction of $2,102,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,925,445 shares of company stock valued at $7,196,933. Company insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Romeo Power stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.98. The stock had a trading volume of 2,901,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,094,972. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.58. Romeo Power, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.85 and a 52 week high of $10.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.98 and a current ratio of 3.97.

Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $9.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 million. Romeo Power had a negative return on equity of 48.68% and a negative net margin of 604.73%.

RMO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research downgraded Romeo Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued a “not rated” rating on shares of Romeo Power in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Romeo Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

Romeo Power Profile (Get Rating)

Romeo Power, Inc, an energy storage technology company, designs and manufactures lithium-ion battery modules and packs for vehicle electrification in North America. The company designs and manufactures battery modules, battery packs, and battery management system technologies; and provides non-recurring engineering services, such as design, prototype, and testing services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Romeo Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Romeo Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.