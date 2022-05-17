Atika Capital Management LLC Has $9.27 Million Stock Position in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Atika Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,000 shares during the quarter. Atika Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Carvana were worth $9,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Carvana by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,655,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,238,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937,812 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Carvana by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,570,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,983,226,000 after purchasing an additional 50,682 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Carvana by 95.5% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,125,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,764,000 after purchasing an additional 549,480 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Carvana by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 940,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,256,000 after purchasing an additional 148,534 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Carvana by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 660,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673 shares during the period.
NYSE:CVNA traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $38.40. 27,855,376 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,674,510. The company’s 50 day moving average is $96.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.10. Carvana Co. has a twelve month low of $28.35 and a twelve month high of $376.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.19. The company has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.53 and a beta of 2.56.
CVNA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Carvana from $120.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Carvana from $430.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Carvana from $160.00 to $80.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Monday. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Carvana from $140.00 to $49.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Carvana in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.74.
In other news, VP Stephen R. Palmer sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.73, for a total value of $148,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael E. Maroone purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $104.77 per share, for a total transaction of $2,619,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 3,687,500 shares of company stock worth $295,619,250. Company insiders own 17.67% of the company’s stock.
Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.
