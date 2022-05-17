Atika Capital Management LLC Has $9.27 Million Stock Position in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Atika Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,000 shares during the quarter. Atika Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Carvana were worth $9,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Carvana by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,655,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,238,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937,812 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Carvana by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,570,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,983,226,000 after purchasing an additional 50,682 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Carvana by 95.5% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,125,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,764,000 after purchasing an additional 549,480 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Carvana by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 940,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,256,000 after purchasing an additional 148,534 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Carvana by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 660,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673 shares during the period.

Get Carvana alerts:

NYSE:CVNA traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $38.40. 27,855,376 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,674,510. The company’s 50 day moving average is $96.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.10. Carvana Co. has a twelve month low of $28.35 and a twelve month high of $376.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.19. The company has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.53 and a beta of 2.56.

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported ($2.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.72) by ($1.17). Carvana had a negative return on equity of 69.88% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.46) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Carvana Co. will post -6.66 EPS for the current year.

CVNA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Carvana from $120.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Carvana from $430.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Carvana from $160.00 to $80.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Monday. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Carvana from $140.00 to $49.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Carvana in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.74.

In other news, VP Stephen R. Palmer sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.73, for a total value of $148,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael E. Maroone purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $104.77 per share, for a total transaction of $2,619,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 3,687,500 shares of company stock worth $295,619,250. Company insiders own 17.67% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Profile (Get Rating)

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.