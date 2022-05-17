Atika Capital Management LLC Has $30.07 Million Stake in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Atika Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 130,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,400 shares during the period. Inspire Medical Systems makes up about 2.1% of Atika Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Atika Capital Management LLC owned about 0.48% of Inspire Medical Systems worth $30,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 59.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 93.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Timothy P. Herbert sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.40, for a total transaction of $4,508,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy P. Herbert sold 1,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $386,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,143 shares of company stock worth $12,848,826. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:INSP traded down $1.41 on Monday, reaching $163.69. The company had a trading volume of 416,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,117. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.74 and a 52-week high of $286.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $226.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $231.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of -104.89 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.12. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 19.02% and a negative net margin of 16.20%. The business had revenue of $69.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.17 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.60) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 93.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on INSP shares. Truist Financial started coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $315.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $305.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $297.14.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

