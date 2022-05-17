Atika Capital Management LLC Has $22.48 Million Stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Atika Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 135,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,000 shares during the period. Airbnb comprises 1.6% of Atika Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Atika Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $22,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ABNB. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in Airbnb by 7.1% in the third quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 818,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,339,000 after buying an additional 53,962 shares during the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Airbnb during the third quarter worth approximately $2,602,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in Airbnb by 55.5% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 20,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,482,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $439,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Airbnb by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 25,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,231,000 after purchasing an additional 5,092 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.66% of the company’s stock.

ABNB traded down $7.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $114.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,582,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,474,893. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $155.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12 month low of $111.22 and a 12 month high of $212.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.66 and a beta of 0.27.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 12.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.75) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America upped their target price on Airbnb from $194.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Airbnb from $194.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Airbnb from $205.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. BTIG Research cut Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Airbnb from $205.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.22.

In related news, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 20,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total transaction of $3,043,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,941,376.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 766 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.92, for a total value of $131,690.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 723,246 shares of company stock valued at $118,588,867 over the last three months. Insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

