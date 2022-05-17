Atika Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK)

Atika Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Rating) by 305.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 391,589 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 295,070 shares during the period. TaskUs accounts for approximately 1.5% of Atika Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Atika Capital Management LLC owned about 0.40% of TaskUs worth $21,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TaskUs in the 4th quarter worth $77,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of TaskUs by 429.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in TaskUs in the 4th quarter worth $102,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in TaskUs in the 3rd quarter worth $152,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in TaskUs in the 4th quarter worth $194,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TASK traded down $0.86 during trading on Monday, reaching $21.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 367,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 895,619. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. TaskUs, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.22 and a 12 month high of $85.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion and a PE ratio of -29.00.

TaskUs ( NASDAQ:TASK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.24. TaskUs had a negative net margin of 7.51% and a positive return on equity of 19.14%. The firm had revenue of $239.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.81 million. The company’s revenue was up 56.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that TaskUs, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TASK shares. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on TaskUs in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of TaskUs from $62.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of TaskUs from $50.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of TaskUs from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of TaskUs from $60.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TaskUs presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

TaskUs, Inc provides digital outsourcing services for companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

