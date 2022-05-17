AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.78 Per Share

Analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.78 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for AstraZeneca’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.80 and the lowest is $0.75. AstraZeneca reported earnings per share of $0.45 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 73.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that AstraZeneca will report full-year earnings of $3.34 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.26 to $3.38. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.59 to $4.02. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover AstraZeneca.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $11.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.96 billion. AstraZeneca had a negative net margin of 2.56% and a positive return on equity of 26.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS.

AZN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from GBX 9,000 ($110.95) to £110 ($135.60) in a report on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from £102 ($125.74) to £111 ($136.83) in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from £100 ($123.27) to £120 ($147.93) in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7,223.13.

NASDAQ:AZN traded up $1.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $64.49. 5,590,586 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,554,905. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -201.52, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.45. AstraZeneca has a 52 week low of $53.63 and a 52 week high of $71.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZN. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter worth $542,230,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 3,313.2% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,884,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,476,000 after acquiring an additional 6,682,676 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 53,145,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,191,923,000 after acquiring an additional 4,526,346 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 295.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,895,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,716,000 after acquiring an additional 4,403,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 59.6% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,524,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,045,000 after acquiring an additional 3,556,457 shares in the last quarter. 20.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

