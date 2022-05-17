Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

ASTE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Astec Industries from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Astec Industries from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 18th.

Get Astec Industries alerts:

Astec Industries stock opened at $44.27 on Friday. Astec Industries has a 1-year low of $36.31 and a 1-year high of $75.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.33 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.76 and its 200 day moving average is $55.98.

Astec Industries ( NASDAQ:ASTE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.30. Astec Industries had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 4.74%. The company had revenue of $291.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Astec Industries will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.76%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASTE. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 0.8% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 47,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,567,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Astec Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Astec Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 96.1% during the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 11.1% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 5,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

Astec Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components used primarily in road building and related construction activities in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Materials Solutions. The Infrastructure Solutions segment offers asphalt plants and related components, heaters, concrete dust control systems, asphalt pavers, vaporizers, concrete material handling systems, screeds, heat recovery units, paste back-fill plants, asphalt storage tanks, hot oil heaters, bagging plants, fuel storage tanks, industrial and asphalt burners and systems, custom batch plants, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing-reclaiming machinery, blower trucks and trailers, milling machines, soil remediation plants, wood chippers and grinders, pump trailers, concrete batch plants, control systems, liquid terminals, storage equipment and related parts, construction and retrofits, polymer plants, and concrete mixers, as well as engineering and environmental permitting services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Astec Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astec Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.