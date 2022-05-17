Associated British Foods plc (LON:ABF) Receives GBX 2,344 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Associated British Foods plc (LON:ABF – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,344 ($28.90).

ABF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,600 ($32.05) price objective on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,300 ($28.35) price target on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 1,850 ($22.81) price target on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Monday.

Get Associated British Foods alerts:

In other Associated British Foods news, insider Graham Allan acquired 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,560 ($19.23) per share, for a total transaction of £34,320 ($42,307.69).

LON ABF remained flat at $GBX 1,668.50 ($20.57) during mid-day trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 709,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,182,558. Associated British Foods has a 12-month low of GBX 1,462.50 ($18.03) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,389 ($29.45). The firm has a market cap of £13.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,658.49 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,846.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of GBX 13.80 ($0.17) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Associated British Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.27%.

Associated British Foods Company Profile (Get Rating)

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Associated British Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated British Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.