Ascendant Capital Management LLC Purchases New Shares in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Ascendant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 178,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,869,000. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF makes up about 4.6% of Ascendant Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 139,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,606,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 12,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 50.1% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Finally, Source Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period.

Shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $28.12. 1,602,113 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,368,900. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $27.95 and a twelve month high of $33.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.21.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.109 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd. This is a boost from VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%.

