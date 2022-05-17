Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) Shares Bought by Atika Capital Management LLC

Atika Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Atika Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Asana worth $9,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Asana during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in shares of Asana by 300.1% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 18,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 14,059 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Asana by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,513,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,491,000 after acquiring an additional 348,784 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Asana in the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Asana in the 4th quarter valued at $11,462,000. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 1,359 shares of Asana stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.64, for a total transaction of $47,075.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 4,167 shares of Asana stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total transaction of $122,926.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 165,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,869,742. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 1,250,000 shares of company stock valued at $77,595,000 and sold 38,026 shares valued at $1,871,164. 54.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ASAN traded down $2.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $21.80. 3,860,084 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,056,057. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.16. Asana, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.87 and a 52-week high of $145.79. The company has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.46 and a beta of 1.90.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.05). Asana had a negative return on equity of 158.77% and a negative net margin of 76.19%. The business had revenue of $111.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.18 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.32) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Asana, Inc. will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ASAN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Asana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Asana from $95.00 to $63.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Asana from $100.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Asana from $110.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Asana from $60.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Asana has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.54.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

