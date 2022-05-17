Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) PT Set at €4.50 by Barclays

Barclays set a €4.50 ($4.69) target price on Aroundtown (ETR:AT1 – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €7.20 ($7.50) price target on Aroundtown in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €6.30 ($6.56) price target on Aroundtown in a research note on Friday, May 6th. UBS Group set a €5.80 ($6.04) price target on Aroundtown in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Warburg Research set a €7.80 ($8.13) price target on Aroundtown in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €7.60 ($7.92) price target on Aroundtown in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €6.67 ($6.95).

Shares of AT1 stock opened at €4.67 ($4.86) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is €5.08 and its 200 day moving average is €5.39. Aroundtown has a twelve month low of €4.43 ($4.61) and a twelve month high of €7.16 ($7.46). The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.16.

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

