Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.14.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Arcturus Therapeutics from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Arcturus Therapeutics from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Arcturus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on Arcturus Therapeutics from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.

Shares of ARCT stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $16.84. The company had a trading volume of 485,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 599,105. The firm has a market capitalization of $444.90 million, a P/E ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 2.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.17. Arcturus Therapeutics has a one year low of $12.12 and a one year high of $65.00.

Arcturus Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ARCT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.44) by ($0.50). Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,282.62% and a negative return on equity of 64.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.15) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Arcturus Therapeutics will post -6.66 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 1.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,720,708 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,216,000 after purchasing an additional 17,199 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $273,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $116,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 23,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ACT Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. ACT Capital Management LLC now owns 479,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,743,000 after purchasing an additional 24,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.10% of the company’s stock.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the development of vaccines for infectious, and liver and respiratory rare diseases in the United States. The company's development programs comprise LUNAR-OTC development program for ornithine transcarbamylase (OTC) deficiency; and LUNAR-CF program for cystic fibrosis lung disease caused by mutations in cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene, as well as vaccine programs include LUNAR-COV19 and LUNAR-FLU.

