APYSwap (APYS) Price Down 24.5% This Week

APYSwap (APYS) traded down 7.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. During the last seven days, APYSwap has traded 24.5% lower against the US dollar. APYSwap has a market cap of $562,491.11 and approximately $182,288.00 worth of APYSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One APYSwap coin can now be bought for $0.0309 or 0.00000103 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get APYSwap alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003330 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001426 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001869 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $155.66 or 0.00518871 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.77 or 0.00035891 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51,087.69 or 1.70298151 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00008560 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000231 BTC.

APYSwap Profile

APYSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,191,036 coins. APYSwap’s official Twitter account is @apyswap

APYSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as APYSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire APYSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy APYSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for APYSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for APYSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.