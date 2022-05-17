Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.37–$0.33 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.30. The company issued revenue guidance of $102.80 million-$104.80 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $101.34 million.Appian also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$0.82–$0.77 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on APPN. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Appian in a research note on Friday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Appian in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Appian from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Appian from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Appian from $100.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Appian has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $76.43.

Appian stock traded down $1.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.73. 17,597 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 946,180. Appian has a fifty-two week low of $42.18 and a fifty-two week high of $149.82. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.62 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.61.

Appian ( NASDAQ:APPN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.07. Appian had a negative return on equity of 28.02% and a negative net margin of 24.88%. The company had revenue of $114.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Appian will post -1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Mark Matheos sold 4,981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.13, for a total value of $284,564.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.26 per share, with a total value of $11,565,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 6,600,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $305,317,572.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 736,462 shares of company stock valued at $36,001,657 and have sold 16,082 shares valued at $908,684. 43.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Appian in the first quarter valued at about $109,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Appian in the first quarter valued at about $278,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Appian by 1,352.7% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 10,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 9,469 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC grew its position in Appian by 33.1% in the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 40,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after acquiring an additional 10,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Appian by 1.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 812,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,425,000 after acquiring an additional 10,727 shares during the last quarter. 80.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, user interfaces, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

