APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) Shares Acquired by Boston Financial Mangement LLC

Boston Financial Mangement LLC increased its stake in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 853,699 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,887 shares during the quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in APi Group were worth $22,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in APi Group by 6.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,771,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,902,000 after acquiring an additional 806,577 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in APi Group during the 4th quarter worth about $226,088,000. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in APi Group by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,034,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,508,000 after buying an additional 1,601,468 shares during the period. Empyrean Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in APi Group by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP now owns 5,096,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,707,000 after buying an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in APi Group by 588.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,394,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,420,000 after buying an additional 3,755,844 shares during the period.

Several research firms have issued reports on APG. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on APi Group in a report on Friday, March 25th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on APi Group in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, APi Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.20.

Shares of APG traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $16.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 658,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 889,250. The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.93. APi Group Co. has a 1-year low of $15.88 and a 1-year high of $26.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. APi Group had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 1.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 86.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that APi Group Co. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services in North America, Europe, Australia, and the Asian-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, monitoring, and service of these integrated systems.

