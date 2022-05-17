Anglo American (LON:AAL) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their neutral rating on shares of Anglo American (LON:AAL – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday, Marketbeat reports.

AAL has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Anglo American from GBX 4,300 ($53.01) to GBX 3,900 ($48.08) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a GBX 3,400 ($41.91) price target on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a GBX 3,400 ($41.91) target price on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 4,000 ($49.31) target price on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 3,533.75 ($43.56).

AAL opened at GBX 3,348.50 ($41.28) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £44.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.20. Anglo American has a 12 month low of GBX 2,350 ($28.97) and a 12 month high of GBX 4,996.80 ($61.60). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3,762.83 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 3,383.80.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a $1.68 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. Anglo American’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.43%.

In other news, insider Stephen Pearce sold 61,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,919 ($48.31), for a total value of £2,394,509 ($2,951,810.90).

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

