Analyzing Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV) and Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO)

Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV – Get Rating) and Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO – Get Rating) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, profitability and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

13.0% of Lightning eMotors shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.6% of Electrameccanica Vehicles shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.9% of Lightning eMotors shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Lightning eMotors has a beta of 0.81, suggesting that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Electrameccanica Vehicles has a beta of 2.48, suggesting that its stock price is 148% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Lightning eMotors and Electrameccanica Vehicles’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lightning eMotors N/A -271.73% -22.00% Electrameccanica Vehicles -1,995.16% -23.50% -22.49%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Lightning eMotors and Electrameccanica Vehicles’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lightning eMotors $20.99 million 14.11 -$100.77 million ($1.32) -2.98 Electrameccanica Vehicles $2.10 million 90.37 -$41.33 million ($0.51) -3.14

Electrameccanica Vehicles has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Lightning eMotors. Electrameccanica Vehicles is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lightning eMotors, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Lightning eMotors and Electrameccanica Vehicles, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lightning eMotors 1 0 4 0 2.60 Electrameccanica Vehicles 0 0 1 0 3.00

Lightning eMotors currently has a consensus price target of $12.33, indicating a potential upside of 213.03%. Given Lightning eMotors’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Lightning eMotors is more favorable than Electrameccanica Vehicles.

About Lightning eMotors (Get Rating)

Lightning eMotors, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells zero-emission commercial fleet vehicles and powertrains to commercial fleets, large enterprises, original equipment manufacturers, and governments in the United States. It offers zero-emission class 3 to 7 battery electric and fuel cell electric vehicles. The company's vehicles comprise cargo and passenger vehicles, school buses, ambulances, shuttle buses, work trucks, city buses, and motorcoaches. It also offers charging systems and charging infrastructure solutions for commercial medium duty vans and motorcoach fleets. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Loveland, Colorado.

About Electrameccanica Vehicles (Get Rating)

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp., a development-stage company, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Electric Vehicles and Custom Build Vehicles. Its flagship product is the SOLO, a single seat vehicle. The company is also developing Tofino, an all-electric two-seater roadster. It also develops and manufactures custom built vehicles. The company sells its vehicles online through electrameccanica.com, as well as through 17 retail locations. Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.

