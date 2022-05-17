Analysts Set Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Price Target at $277.23

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-four brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $277.23.

TGT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Target from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Target from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Target from $353.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Target from $262.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Target from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.

NYSE TGT traded down $6.23 on Friday, reaching $213.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,434,907. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $98.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.94. Target has a 52 week low of $184.00 and a 52 week high of $268.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $225.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $227.97.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.40 billion. Target had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 47.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.67 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Target will post 14.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.59%.

In related news, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 2,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $507,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,972,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.87, for a total transaction of $453,169.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 99,363 shares of company stock worth $21,970,253. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Beck Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Target by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Target by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Target by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Target by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 423 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, J2 Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Target by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 1,524 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. 81.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

