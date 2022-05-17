Analysts Set Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) Target Price at $31.14

Shares of Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.85.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Spirit Airlines from $38.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SAVE. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Spirit Airlines in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in Spirit Airlines in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Spirit Airlines in the first quarter worth $34,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Spirit Airlines in the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in Spirit Airlines by 909.3% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SAVE traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.63. 154,845 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,747,942. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Spirit Airlines has a 52-week low of $15.92 and a 52-week high of $37.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.85. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 1.41.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.58) by ($0.02). Spirit Airlines had a negative return on equity of 19.70% and a negative net margin of 14.63%. The business had revenue of $967.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $958.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.48) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Spirit Airlines will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. It serves 85 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2021, the company had a fleet of 173 Airbus single-aisle aircraft. It sells tickets through its call centers and airport ticket counters, as well as online through spirit.com; and through various third parties, including online, traditional travel agents, and electronic global distribution systems.

