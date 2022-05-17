Analysts Set Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) Price Target at $35.33

Shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.33.

FTAI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

NYSE:FTAI traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $18.95. 8,758 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,215,957. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.64 and a beta of 1.94. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors has a 52 week low of $16.74 and a 52 week high of $34.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.07.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors ( NYSE:FTAI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.07). Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors had a negative net margin of 58.85% and a negative return on equity of 15.22%. The firm had revenue of $145.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.52) earnings per share. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’s revenue was up 92.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.97%. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’s payout ratio is presently -39.40%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 50.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the third quarter worth approximately $70,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the first quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the fourth quarter worth $216,000. 77.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. It operates through three segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals.

