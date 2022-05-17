Analysts Set Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Price Target at $199.10

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-three research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $199.10.

ADI has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group upped their target price on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Analog Devices from $217.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Analog Devices from $216.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

ADI stock traded down $1.30 on Monday, reaching $157.44. 2,326,139 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,885,860. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $158.68 and a 200-day moving average of $166.85. Analog Devices has a twelve month low of $143.81 and a twelve month high of $191.95. The firm has a market cap of $82.39 billion, a PE ratio of 49.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 15.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 72.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Analog Devices will post 8.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This is a boost from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.60%.

In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $782,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 14,000 shares of company stock worth $2,315,422 over the last ninety days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ADI. Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 101.2% during the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 333.3% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Monolith Advisors bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 86.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Analog Devices (Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

