Analysts Set AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Price Target at $85.25

Shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $85.25.

Several brokerages recently commented on AVAV. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of AeroVironment from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of AeroVironment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.

Get AeroVironment alerts:

In related news, VP Melissa Ann Brown sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.77, for a total value of $90,924.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVAV. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of AeroVironment in the 1st quarter worth about $44,279,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its position in AeroVironment by 111.0% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 530,080 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $49,902,000 after purchasing an additional 278,913 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in AeroVironment by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,350,501 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $127,136,000 after purchasing an additional 266,607 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in AeroVironment during the 4th quarter valued at about $15,718,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in AeroVironment by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,187,251 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $73,645,000 after purchasing an additional 246,686 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVAV traded up $3.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $82.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,901. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of -2,619.46 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. AeroVironment has a 52 week low of $52.03 and a 52 week high of $115.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $90.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.97.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. AeroVironment had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 8.14%. The firm had revenue of $90.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that AeroVironment will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

About AeroVironment (Get Rating)

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses. It operates in two segments, Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) and Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS). The company supplies UAS, tactical missile systems, and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AeroVironment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AeroVironment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.