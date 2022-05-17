Analysts Expect Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $279.89 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Rating) will report $279.89 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Strategic Education’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $276.38 million and the highest is $283.40 million. Strategic Education posted sales of $299.17 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Strategic Education will report full year sales of $1.08 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Strategic Education.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The health services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.20). Strategic Education had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 5.38%. The firm had revenue of $258.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.06 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. Strategic Education’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

STRA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Strategic Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Strategic Education in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of Strategic Education stock traded up $0.93 on Wednesday, hitting $63.43. 93,066 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 173,803. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $66.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Strategic Education has a 12-month low of $48.01 and a 12-month high of $83.34. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 29.10, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.09%.

In other Strategic Education news, Chairman Robert S. Silberman acquired 13,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $60.24 per share, for a total transaction of $783,180.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Strategic Education by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 5,200 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Strategic Education by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 256,923 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $14,860,000 after acquiring an additional 20,324 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Strategic Education during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Strategic Education by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 6,749 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Strategic Education during the third quarter valued at about $2,552,000. Institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides education services through campus-based and online post-secondary education, and programs to develop job-ready skills. It operates through three segments: U.S. Higher Education, Australia/New Zealand, and Education Technology Services. The company operates Strayer University that offers undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice at physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; non-degree web and mobile application development courses through Hackbright Academy and Devmountain; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

