Analysts Expect GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) to Announce -$0.01 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for GrowGeneration’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.04 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.11). GrowGeneration reported earnings of $0.11 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 109.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GrowGeneration will report full year earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to $0.13. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $0.63. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for GrowGeneration.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $81.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.57 million. GrowGeneration had a return on equity of 0.40% and a net margin of 0.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GrowGeneration from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of GrowGeneration from $50.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Alliance Global Partners dropped their target price on shares of GrowGeneration from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of GrowGeneration from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered shares of GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

Shares of GrowGeneration stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.60. 59,017 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,016,636. The stock has a market capitalization of $340.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 264.50 and a beta of 2.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.19. GrowGeneration has a 52-week low of $3.62 and a 52-week high of $52.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prentice Capital Management LP purchased a new position in GrowGeneration during the first quarter worth about $1,252,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in GrowGeneration by 26.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 6,748 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in GrowGeneration by 55.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 5,661 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in GrowGeneration by 644.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in GrowGeneration by 5.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,104,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,173,000 after purchasing an additional 60,988 shares during the period. 44.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. It engages in the marketing and distribution of nutrients, growing media, advanced indoor and greenhouse lighting, environmental control systems, vertical benching, and accessories for hydroponic gardening, as well as other indoor and outdoor growing products.

