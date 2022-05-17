Analysts Expect Celularity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELU) Will Post Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Celularity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELU – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Celularity’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.11). The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Celularity will report full-year earnings of ($1.26) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.42) to ($1.13). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.60) to ($1.07). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Celularity.

Celularity (NASDAQ:CELU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.28.

CELU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Celularity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Truist Financial cut shares of Celularity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Celularity from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st.

Celularity stock traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $6.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 522,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,252. Celularity has a fifty-two week low of $3.63 and a fifty-two week high of $13.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celularity in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Celularity during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Celularity during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Celularity in the third quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celularity in the third quarter valued at $88,000. Institutional investors own 12.13% of the company’s stock.

Celularity Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops off-the-shelf placental-derived allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, immune, and infectious diseases. It operates through three segments: Cell Therapy, Degenerative Disease, and BioBanking. The company's lead therapeutic programs include CYCART-19, a placental-derived CAR-T therapy, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of B-cell malignancies; CYNK-001, placental-derived unmodified natural killer (NK) cell that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat acute myeloid leukemia, as well as in Phase 1/2a clinical trial for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme and COVID-19; CYNK-101, an allogeneic genetically modified NK cell, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat HER2+ gastric and gastroesophageal cancers; APPL-001, a placenta-derived mesenchymal-like adherent stromal cell that is in a pre-clinical stage for the treatment of Crohn's disease; and PDA-002, a placenta-derived mesenchymal-like adherent stromal cell, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy.

