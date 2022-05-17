Analysts Expect Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM – Get Rating) will announce $0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Black Stone Minerals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.39 and the lowest is $0.31. Black Stone Minerals posted earnings per share of $0.25 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 44%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Black Stone Minerals will report full-year earnings of $1.47 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.64. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.52 to $2.18. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Black Stone Minerals.

Get Black Stone Minerals alerts:

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.39). Black Stone Minerals had a net margin of 47.53% and a return on equity of 36.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on BSM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Black Stone Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James upped their target price on Black Stone Minerals from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Black Stone Minerals from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. TheStreet upgraded Black Stone Minerals from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Black Stone Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Black Stone Minerals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.75.

NYSE:BSM traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $15.15. The company had a trading volume of 332,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 651,501. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.20 and a 200 day moving average of $12.39. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.67 and a beta of 1.04. Black Stone Minerals has a 1 year low of $9.47 and a 1 year high of $16.35.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Black Stone Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.56%. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 250.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Black Stone Minerals during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Black Stone Minerals in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. 16.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Black Stone Minerals (Get Rating)

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.7 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Black Stone Minerals (BSM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Black Stone Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Stone Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.