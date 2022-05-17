Analysts Anticipate Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) to Announce $0.35 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME – Get Rating) will report $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Mimecast’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.35 and the lowest is $0.34. Mimecast posted earnings per share of $0.28 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mimecast will report full-year earnings of $1.46 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.46. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.59 to $1.64. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Mimecast.

MIME has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Mimecast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Barclays downgraded Mimecast from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.20.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIME. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of Mimecast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Mimecast during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in Mimecast by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Mimecast during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Mimecast during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. 83.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mimecast stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $79.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,637,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,590,940. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $79.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.50. Mimecast has a 12 month low of $45.60 and a 12 month high of $85.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 114.06 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.

