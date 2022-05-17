Analysts Anticipate Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) to Announce $2.04 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) to report $2.04 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Crown’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.08. Crown reported earnings per share of $2.14 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Crown will report full year earnings of $8.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.10 to $8.30. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $9.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.60 to $9.74. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Crown.

Get Crown alerts:

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.19. Crown had a positive return on equity of 39.60% and a negative net margin of 4.63%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CCK. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Crown from $132.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Crown from $143.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Mizuho cut their target price on Crown from $131.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. TheStreet cut Crown from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Crown from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.83.

Crown stock traded up $1.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $105.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,137,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,251,440. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.99. Crown has a fifty-two week low of $95.27 and a fifty-two week high of $130.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.96 billion, a PE ratio of -23.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.11.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Crown’s payout ratio is presently -19.69%.

In other Crown news, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 2,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total value of $254,135.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Conway sold 336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.54, for a total value of $41,509.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,706 shares of company stock worth $1,684,110. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCK. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Crown during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Crown during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Crown by 92.7% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Crown in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Crown by 187.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

About Crown (Get Rating)

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food and beverage industries. The company also provides products for industrial products, such as steel and plastic strap consumables and equipment, paper-based protective packaging, and plastic film consumables and equipment to metals, food and beverage, construction, agricultural, corrugated, and general industries.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Crown (CCK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.