AMI Investment Management Inc. Has $5.52 Million Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,635 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 2.2% of AMI Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. AMI Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,000.0% in the third quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $1.32 during trading on Monday, hitting $367.84. 4,545,222 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,754,040. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $397.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $412.16. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $354.02 and a twelve month high of $441.26.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

