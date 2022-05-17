AMI Investment Management Inc. Has $1.05 Million Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 11.9% in the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 78,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,203,000 after acquiring an additional 8,333 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 22,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 284,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,684 shares in the last quarter. Grassi Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 1,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,150.1% during the fourth quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 31,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,930,000 after purchasing an additional 28,660 shares during the period.

IWM stock traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $177.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,168,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,660,270. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $168.90 and a 52 week high of $244.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $196.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $208.80.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

