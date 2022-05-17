Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Strong-Buy

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Amgen to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Amgen from $263.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Amgen from $255.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Amgen from $202.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Amgen from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amgen has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.40.

Get Amgen alerts:

Shares of Amgen stock traded up $0.47 on Monday, hitting $243.87. 2,414,525 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,173,569. Amgen has a 12-month low of $198.64 and a 12-month high of $258.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31. The company has a market cap of $130.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $241.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $227.93.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 165.95% and a net margin of 21.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.70 EPS. Analysts predict that Amgen will post 17.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total transaction of $3,264,435.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,333 shares in the company, valued at $9,027,492.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amgen in the first quarter worth $26,000. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

About Amgen (Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.